By Abby Hassler

French Montana dropped his latest album Jungle Rules last month and today (August 9) he debuted a new music video for that album’s final track “White Dress.”

Directed by Stack Moses, the video features women in bejeweled masks, panthers prowling around and abstract nature shots. Montana even appears in a few shots, while smoking and contemplating life.