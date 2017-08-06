[VIDEO] Ed Sheeran x The Morning Mess: Crying, VMAs, Music and More!

August 6, 2017 10:46 AM
Ed Sheeran has been sharing his music with world on his ÷ World Tour. On August 5, Sheeran performed in Glendale, Arizona. Before serenading the audience at Gila River Arena, Sheeran took a few minutes out of his hectic schedule to talk with The Morning Mess.

During the candid conversation, Sheeran was quick to open up about moments when he had last cried, inspiration for music videos and more. We were most excited after Aneesh did some research and noticed Sheeran blocked out days on his tour that matched up with the MTV VMAs.

MTV has not released a list of their performers yet. But Sheeran confirmed with The Mess that he will not only be performing that night, but he will have a special and very unexpected guest on stage with him as well.

Who do you think it’s going to be? Let us know in the comments below!

