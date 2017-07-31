Win Tickets to Porter Robinson at Release!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win tickets to this weekend’s Release Pool Party featuring Porter Robinson!

Plus, all winners qualify to win a cabana for you and 9 of your best friends.

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Thursday!

Listen to the Castles Show this week, Monday thru Thursday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Event Information

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2017

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Casino

Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For more information, click here!