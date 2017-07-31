Win Tickets to Porter Robinson at Release!

July 31, 2017 12:00 AM
Live 101.5 has your chance to win tickets to this weekend’s Release Pool Party featuring Porter Robinson!
Plus, all winners qualify to win a cabana for you and 9 of your best friends.

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Thursday!

  • Listen to the Castles Show this week, Monday thru Thursday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Event Information

  • Date: Saturday, August 5, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Casino
  • Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For more information, click here!

