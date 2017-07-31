Q-Tip Calls NYC Show a Tribe Called Quest’s ‘Last’

“This is our last show here in New York, that’s it — as Tribe." July 31, 2017 6:21 AM
By Hayden Wright

The death of Phife Dawg forever changed the face and sound of A Tribe Called Quest. The hip-hop icons performed at New York’s Panorama Music Festival and Q-Tip shared a cryptic message about the group’s future:

“This is our last show here in New York, that’s it — as Tribe,” he said yesterday. “You know, we gotta honor our brother, Phife Dawg.”

It’s not clear whether the remaining Tribesmen plan to go their separate ways, or regroup under a different name. Either way, the Panorama set marks a historic final hometown performance for the Queens rappers—and Phife’s parents were in the audience.

“We wanna thank everybody in New York City for supporting A Tribe Called Quest since 1988 up to now,” Q-Tip continued. “And we want to thank all of y’all who extended all of your wishes and empathy and prayers — not only to us, but to Phife’s family as well.”

Panorama also included a Nine Inch Nails set: The band performed a cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from his final album Blackstar. Electronic acts like Mura Masa and Cashmere Cat also performed on the festival’s final day.

 

