Brittney Griner Donates $5k to one n ten

July 31, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Brittney Griner, one n ten
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After the news spread to a national level, everyone has been talking about the fire that tragically burned the Central Phoenix location of the one n ten Youth LGBT Center.

As a volunteer who worked in that building, I felt from a distance how bad this impacted the youth and fellow staff members and volunteers. It’s important for us a community to come together and help when someone is in need.

I’m very happy to read reports that Brittney Griner has given a generous donation of $5,000 to one n ten with the Phoenix Mercury matching it with $1,000.

If you’d like to make a contribution of your own, here’s a link to explain how you can make that happen:

http://onenten.org/waystogive/

More from Aneesh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live