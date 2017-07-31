Brittney Griner Donates $5k to one n ten

After the news spread to a national level, everyone has been talking about the fire that tragically burned the Central Phoenix location of the one n ten Youth LGBT Center.

As a volunteer who worked in that building, I felt from a distance how bad this impacted the youth and fellow staff members and volunteers. It’s important for us a community to come together and help when someone is in need.

I’m very happy to read reports that Brittney Griner has given a generous donation of $5,000 to one n ten with the Phoenix Mercury matching it with $1,000.

If you’d like to make a contribution of your own, here’s a link to explain how you can make that happen:

http://onenten.org/waystogive/