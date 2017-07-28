‘Backpack Kid’ Joins Zumba for a Good Cause

Russell Horning, aka “Backpack Kid,” who went viral after dancing with Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live, performed at this year’s Zumba Instructor’s Convention with a special group of kids.

The group of elementary school children from the Overtown community of South Florida currently face a variety of challenges including residing in local homeless shelters.

“Performing my song ‘I Got Skills’ at the 10th annual Zumba Instructor Convention—7,500 Zumba instructors went crazy over the dance and I got to perform with the amazing kids from CARE Elementary who inspired me even more,” Horning wrote on Instagram after the event.

Check out the fun performance below.