[VIDEO] Justin Bieber accidentally runs over photographer

July 27, 2017 8:44 AM
(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Yiiiiiikes! This is just such a bad situation. Justin Bieber was leaving a church and while driving away, ran over (a foot? possibly?) one of the photographers. Check the FULL video out here. (link)

Now … Justin clearly has a point when he says that if they stand directly in front of the vehicle, it’s hard drive off… but he definitely should’ve used a LOT more caution while driving away. My two cents. You can see that, for pulling away from a scene filled with a lot of people … Justin didn’t use caution while driving.

It’s clear this was a mistake, Justin seems frazzled the moment he finds out what happened. He gets out of the truck and waits with the fallin photog while first responders arrive.

