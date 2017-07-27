Kesha Recreates Home Movies in ‘Learn to Let Go’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Kesha’s long-awaited third studio album Rainbow debuts next month and the artist released her latest single (and accompanying video) “Learn to Let Go.” Kesha penned a blog explaining the song’s background. Through years of legal and personal turmoil, the singer says letting go of old resentments, fears and experiences have helped her to move forward with her life.

“‘Learn to Let Go’ is more than a song title,” Kesha wrote in The Huffington Post. “It’s become one of my mantras over the last few years. As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back. And especially if you’ve been through something hard, and we all have, you can’t hold on to resentment because it’s like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward.”

Kesha co-wrote the song with her mother, Pebe Sebert. She described how the mantra took on a life of its own during a recording session.

“When we got to the studio the song just started flowing,” Kesha recalls. “My mom is always telling me how you have to learn to accept that you can’t try to control everything. When you realize that you are not the one in control and you stop holding onto regrets ― it’s liberating. Your past only has as much effect on your future as you want it to. It’s about embracing your past, but not letting it define you.”

For the video, Kesha struck a “whimsical” note, drawing upon director Isaac Ravishankara’s “colorful and idiosyncratic style.” She describes the visuals as “nostalgic and otherworldly” as she recreates home movies from her childhood. “It’s about me reconnecting to my childlike innocence,” Kesha wrote.

Watch the video for “Learn to Let Go” here: