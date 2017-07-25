Why did Justin Bieber cancel the rest of his Purpose Tour ?

So far, there’s been 2 reasons swirling about. One came from Justin Bieber himself… so that’s the one I’m inclined to beliebe … 😉

He’s tired. Yes. You read that right. He said he’s exhausted and needs a little R&R. See the video here

TMZ is reporting that Justin’s crew is extremely upset with him, saying this puts them in financial turmoil out of the blue. But the latest thing TMZ is reporting made me tilt my head like a dog after hearing “play?” ..

He canceled the tour because of religious reasons. He is rededicating himself to Christ. Story here.

Now… I don’t see how the two directly relate, but I mean… it’s Bieber. He rarely makes sense to me.