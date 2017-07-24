Win tickets to a Phoenix Rising game!

July 24, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: kaden, phoenix rising

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win 4 tickets to see Phoenix Rising Football Club vs. San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 29!

How to Win

Listen To Live 101.5 this Monday through Thursday!

  • Listen to Kaden this Monday through Thursday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Venue: Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex
Address: 751 North McClintock Drive; Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live