Win tickets to a Phoenix Rising game!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win 4 tickets to see Phoenix Rising Football Club vs. San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 29!

How to Win

Listen To Live 101.5 this Monday through Thursday!

Listen to Kaden this Monday through Thursday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Venue: Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex

Address: 751 North McClintock Drive; Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, click here!