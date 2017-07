Today Joey Boy, DJ Decipha and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage were out at McFadden’s bar at Westgate for FOMO Friday! After the Tim McGraw concert at the Gila River Arena people flooded McFadden’s for the after party! All the ladies got up on the bar and were shakin’ it! There were body shots and lap dances happening! LIVE 101.5 were giving away a pair of tickets to see Florida Georgia Line and Nelly concert in September! Check out the pics here.