Usher is allegedly paying up $1.1 million to a former lover to settle a lawsuit after claiming she contracted herpes from the singer. SCARY!!!!

According to California state law, it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit an sexually transmitted disease (STD). Get checked my friends!!!

I’m not sure what proves that she contracted the disease from Usher per say, but the fact that he tried to settle outside of court for $1.1 million says a lot!