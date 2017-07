Yesterday news broke that Senator John McCain has brain cancer. Reports have said the tumor was surgically removed successfully. Many celebrities and figures have reacted on social media. We are wishing the best to the Senator and all his loved ones.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Wish senator Mc Cain a speedy recovery – interesting to note while he's obviously getting the best healthcare in the world while – — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 20, 2017