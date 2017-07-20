RIP Chester Bennington, Linkin Park Singer

It’s with great sadness we report the lead singer for Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, has passed away. According to reports, Bennington took his own life and was found at a private residence in LA County.

We want to send our sincerest prayers and love to all of Bennington’s family members, friends and loved ones.

Suicide is sometimes a taboo topic but it’s very important for us to talk about it and for you to know there are people that want to help if you or someone you may know is feeling this way.

We have the Arizona Suicide Prevention Coalition, their website is HERE.

We also have a National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you are in need of the Spanish speaking line, you can call .