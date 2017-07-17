Win Tickets to Sabrina Carpenter!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter at Comerica Theatre!
Plus, all winners get Meet & Greet passes and Soundcheck passes!
How to Win
Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
- Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
Event Information
- Date: Saturday, July 15 2017
- Venue: Gila River Arena
- Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305
For more information, click here!