I felt a little silly after realizing it was HIM singing, not gonna lie. I was thinking “what a pretty song! pretty voice too” then I see Ed. Duh. hah!

I thought his cameo was a little… forced? But I didn’t think it was terrible. Some of these people on twitter though…

However my personal favorite response was…

HBO has this whole copyright thing and there’s all these laws.. so I don’t have a clip of the cameo. But I did find out where you can watch it! Click here!!