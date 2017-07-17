After Arrest, Aaron Carter Slams Nick Carter, Apologizes to Fans

By Annie Reuter

Aaron Carter was arrested on Saturday (July 15) in Habersham County, Georgia. He was pulled over by Habersham County Sheriffs on the way to a show and charged with DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects. The singer has refuted police reports and spoke out on social media. “The truth will come out,” he tweeted.

In a public Twitter rant, Carter advised followers to “Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same.”

Additionally, he released a statement about his arrest, promising to make up the shows he missed.

After Carter’s arrest, his older brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys tweeted words of encouragement.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”

Aaron didn’t appreciate Nick’s public plea for help: “If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.”

The younger Carter posted his own bizarre words of affirmation in a tweet that included a photo of a memento left to him from the late Michael Jackson.

“Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life; define yourself,” he wrote.

Carter’s next scheduled show is July 17 in Birmingham, Alabama.