Today, the LIVE 101.5 Entourage was hanging out in Glendale for the Grand Opening of Wing Stop! Joey Boy and his son Jo Jo AKA “TREVOR” were out with the crew and hanging out with listeners. From giving away Golfland Sunsplash tickets and Wing stop giving out 5 FREE wings to customers, it was safe to say that ‘Today was a Good Day’ for everyone! If you missed out on all the excitement today, click HERE to see more!