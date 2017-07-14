Beyoncé’s Family, Nicki Minaj, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian React to Pic of Twins

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé broke the internet once again today (July 14) when she shared the first photo of her one-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Now, celebrities are taking to social media to express their excitement over the image.

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lorde, Pharrell and Jessica Alba all “liked” Queen Bey’s post, while Ashley Graham commented with four praise hands emojis.

Zendaya called the photo “breathtaking” and retweeted the image. Nicki Minaj also reposted the shot with the caption “👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼”

In addition to celebrity reactions, the Lemonade singer’s parents also chimed in. Her mother Tina Knowles wrote, “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing.”

And dad, Matthew Knowles wrote, “Beautiful!” with the hashtag #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce.”

Check out the posts below:

👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:30am PDT