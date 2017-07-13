Miley Cyrus Opens Up about Looking Provocative, Smoking Weed

By Robyn Collins

Over the years, Miley Cyrus has exhibited several different versions of herself and she recently opened up about her various looks.

In regards to her provocative “wrecking-ball” persona of old, the pop star said, “It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my t— out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F— you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR.

Related: Miley Cyrus Welcomes the Summer with Bikini Photo

While Cyrus admitted she exposed herself beyond the point she was comfortable with, she said she was even more exploited during her Disney days. “People were so shocked by some of the things that I did. It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men,” she said.

Cyrus also talked about her marijuana use. She said she’s currently abstaining, but she added that it’s “Just for now. To quote the wise Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never.’” she said. “But right now I want to be clear.”

The article emphasizes that her country star father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is proud of his daughter. “She’s firing off all cylinders. Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game. Sometimes you have to clear out the junk, and then you realize what’s most important. Whatever is going on, it’s working for her.”

@harpersbazaarus on newsstands across the country July 25th!!!!! Loooooove! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT