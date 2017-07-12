Get Ready for Paris Hilton’s Pop Music Comeback

By Hayden Wright

In Paris Hilton’s reality TV and tabloid heyday, the socialite released a surprisingly good pop single entitled “Stars Are Blind.” Since then she’s taken a backseat to newer celebutante personalities and expanded her licensing empire—branding handbags, fragrances and other products around the world. She’s even logged hours DJ-ing in Ibiza and other international hotspots.

What made “Stars Are Blind” so perfect in 2006 was how it nailed a sugary, vaguely tropical summer vibe. Yesterday, Paris announced that she’ll release a new single entitled “Summer Reign” to coincide with a new fragrance. The socialite tweeted an ad that contains 30 seconds of the track—which clearly cribs her new EDM influences without sacrificing her signature voice correction software.

Conditions may not be right for “Summer Reign” to conquer the Billboard charts (and Paris has released other music since “Stars Are Blind”) but hey, let’s give her a little credit for perseverance.

So proud to announce the launch of my 23rd perfume Rosé Rush with my new single #SummerReign.

Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 11, 2017

