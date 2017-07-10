Echosmith Announce Sophomore Album ‘Inside A Dream’

By Abby Hassler
Echosmith have announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, Inside A Dream, which is slated for release on Sept. 29.
This 11-track record will follow their 2013 debut Talking Dreams, which featured their triple-platinum breakout hit “Cool Kids.”
The band will release a new track “Goodbye” this Friday (July 14) with an accompanying music video. After their album release, the band will launch their 6-week long North American tour.
Inside A Dream will evoke a new sound for the family trio, since their fourth member, and older brother Jamie, left the band to spend more time with his wife and son. Frontwoman Sydney Sierota and her brother and bass player Noah, said they had to find themselves and their sound before creating this second studio album.
“At that point, we never had another musician on stage with us,” Sydney said. “That literally forced us on a journey of having to discover this sound. We still had electric guitars, but they weren’t the center of the music anymore.”
Check out Echosmith’s full tour itinerary below.
10/5 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/8 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*
10/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/21 – San Diego, CA @Music Box
10/24 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
10/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/2 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/8 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/17 – Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Center
11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/20 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
