It’s Friday night which means another FOMO Friday for the books! The LIVE 101.5 Squad along side Joey Boy and DJ Decipha were back out in Westgate in McFaddens partying it up with all of you. Decipha got the floor moving and grooving while Joey Boy helped the crowd get lit! In case you weren’t able to make it out this Friday you can always come next week. For now enjoy the photos we took from the night HERE!