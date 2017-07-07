These drunk cookies are giving me life

July 7, 2017 9:46 AM
I would totally eat a “drunk cookie” over a . “jell-o shot” any day! Yummmmmm.

With this recipe, you’d have to eat a few cookies to get 1 shot.

Oh no.. don’t tell me I have to eat MORE cookies.. 😉

Here’s a fancier version, dubbed the Naughty Nutter Butter by Liqour.com They have a ton of other awesome recipes in that article!

  • 1/2 cup of smooth peanut butter
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 3oz Frangelico hazelnut liquor
  • 15 Nutter Butters

Mix first three ingredients until smooth. Set in fridge for 30 minutes. Scrape out filling of cookies. Replace with new mixture. Set filled cookies in fridge before serving.

Does this count as adulting?

