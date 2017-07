Logic and Joey Bada$$ are taking over Mesa Amphitheatre, and we want to send you and the crew to check it out!

How to Win

Listen To Kaden this Wednesday through Friday!

Tune into Kaden on LIVE 101.5 this Wednesday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Venue: Mesa Amphitheatre

Address: 263 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ

For more information, click here!