JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ is Certified Platinum, Already

By Abby Hassler

Less than a week after JAY-Z dropped his 13th studio album, 4:44, the Recording Industry Association of America announced the record has already been certified platinum (July 5), an impressive feat considering the album is available only on Tidal’s streaming platform.

Related: Did JAY-Z Misrepresent $20 Million Payment to Kanye West?

In a statement, RIAA Chairman and CEO Cary Sherman said, “Props to JAY, he’s done it again! Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career.”

According to Forbes, the feat was achieved much the same way Rihanna’s album Anti hit the million certification mark; digital copies were purchased in bulk and given away for free. While Rihanna’s were purchased by Samsung, Jay’s were bought and distributed by Sprint (one-third owner of Tidal), and who as of this posting is still handing out download codes. 444.tidal.com and the “Sprint” password will currently unlock the album download, both as .mp3 or lossless FLAC files.

The rapper has already earned 13 Platinum (or higher) solo studio album awards, which is more than any other hip-hop artist in the history of RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Program. He is the only hip-hop artist with more than 10 RIAA Platinum (or higher) studio records.

Props to JAY, he’s done it again! 4:44 Certified Platinum. Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career. @RocNation Photo credit @jeffkravitzphoto #444 A post shared by RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards (@riaa_awards) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:08am PDT