Fourth of July Fireworks!

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks tonight? Thanks to our friends at AZ Central, we’ve pulled some suggestions for you. Full details are up on their site HERE.

Tolleson’s Independence Day Celebration

Tolleson is holding a free event at Veterans Park with water slides, food and craft vendors, and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. There will be family contests such as a water balloon toss, marshmallow-eating contest, and hot dog-eating contest.

Details: 4-9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. 8601 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson. Free. 623-474-4992, tollesonaz.org.

Hometown Fireworks Celebration in Apache Junction

Apache Junction is holding an all-day celebration starting with a co-ed sand volleyball tournament at 8 a.m. at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center. The center will allow for open swim throughout the day, with games and races until 2 p.m. At 6 p.m. gates to the Apache Junction High School field will open, allowing access to bounce houses, water slides, games, booths and vendors. There will be free watermelon and live music, as well as a bicycle and wagon decorating contest for kids with a Fourth of July theme at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Details: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Volleyball and swim at 1091 W. Southern Ave., Apache Junction. Games, booths, and fireworks at Davis Field at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction. Free admission, except $1.50 per child and $2.50 per adult to swim. 480-474-5207, ajcity.net.

Westgate Fireworks Fest

Westgate Entertainment District will have a free and family-friendly fest featuring two music stages, an open-air beer garden (from which 25 percent of sales benefit the nonprofit 100 Club of Arizona) and grab-and-go dinner deals from at least 14 restaurants. Fountain Park will feature a splash pad, face painting, music, games and prizes. At WaterDance Plaza, local musicians will perform rock, alternative, country and pop music. After a 9 p.m. fireworks show, festivities will continue at the district’s late-night bars. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and parking in all lots around the district is free.

Details: 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Loop 101 and Glendale Ave., Glendale. Free. 623-385-7502, westgateaz.com/america.

All-American Festival in Peoria

Celebrate the nation’s birthday at the All-American Festival at the Peoria Sports Complex. The event features family-friendly activities like a water zone, a kids zone, eating contests, a cornhole tournament, live entertainment and more. Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.

Details: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria. $7 per person until June 29, $10 per person afterward; free for ages 12 and under. 623-773-8700, peoriasportscomplex.com.