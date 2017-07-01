T- Mobile with Aneesh!! 7-1-17

Aneesh and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to T-Mobile this afternoon in Gilbert on Higley and Pecos!! We had such a blast with everyone who stopped by the LIVE tent today!! We gave away tons of great prizes and we also had the opportunity to enjoy Zippy the Professional Ballon Artist make so many creations on the spot and super fast!! We kept cool right under our tent and were able to check out some of the most coolest phones in the market available at T- Mobile! So much selection to choose from and their staff is so friendly and here to help you get what you’ve been looking for… They’ve got it all! Make sure to come on down next time and see for yourself how amazing the T- mobile family really is! You can definitely check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..

Like this: Like Loading...