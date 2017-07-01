Courtesy Chevrolet with DJ Decipha!! 7-1-17

DJ Decipha and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to Courtesy Chevrolet this afternoon on 12st. and Camelback Rd!! We had such a blast with everyone who stopped by the LIVE tent today!! We gave away tons of great prizes and of course our listeners played the Big Money Punchboard Game for their chance to win $10,000!! We kept cool right under our tent and were able to check out some cool vehicles on display inside too. So much selection to choose from whether it’s a Chevy Cruze, Impala, or Silverado you’re looking for… They got it! We also had some delicious FREE FOOD for everyone who stopped by. Make sure to come on down next time and see for yourself why Courtesy Chevrolet has been a successful business for over 60 years! Check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..

