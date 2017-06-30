Jay-Z – 4:44

The highly anticipated album, the 13th studio release, from Jay-Z. The lyrical content of the album has shaken up social media and the internet… because Mr. Carter has come clean about so much that’s happened in his life. He addresses cheating on Beyonce, how his mother came out as a lesbian and so. much. more.

The album is exclusively available for Sprint users and people who subscribed to TIDAL streaming service prior to release. Jay did give a break down of each track if you’re curious, check it out below.