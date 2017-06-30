Charlie Puth Learned to Beatbox in the Back of His Parents’ Car

By E.J. Judge

Charlie Puth finally has a title for his sophomore album, VoiceNotes, but still no official release date. The LP’s lead single “Attention” already has the world on notice. The idea for the song came to Puth on his tour bus in Tokyo, Japan and was recorded on his phone.

Toward the end of the song’s music video, Puth demonstrates how his music is made by using only his mouth as an instrument. It turns out Puth began perfecting those skills in 8th grade and in the back of his parents’ car.

“My dad would listen to Motown… R&B. My mom would listen to folky, Americana stuff and the classical music. I got a nice smorgasbord of musical offerings,” Puth told Fresh 102.7. “I would harmonize with every song. I would beatbox… And that’s how I make music on the fly: I’ll just click my teeth and annoy the crap out of everybody around me.”

Puth will be joining Shawn Mendes for all of his Illuminate tour dates in the US and Canada beginning on July 6 in Portland, Oregon and ending on August 23 in Boston, MA.