This was my first year going and it completely blew my mind! It’s so much more than a concert, it’s almost like it’s own little world. Very artistic, creative, fun and happy. See for yourself, and we’ll see you next year Under The Electric Sky.

Jeana got to catch up with Dillon Francis before his set at EDC. Check out the interview below to hear about the beard life (RIP) his acting chops, wanting to be on the Bachelor … yes really … and new music.

Listen to his epiiiiiic EDC set here!