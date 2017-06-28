Beyoncé & JAY-Z Eye Really Expensive Mansion: Report

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have been shopping around Los Angeles for the perfect mansion for their growing family, and it appears the search may be over.

TMZ reports that the couple is involved are in escrow for a $130 million mansion in Bel-Air. The house is reportedly massive: at 30,000 square feet on a 1.86 acre piece of land. According to the report, the home—which was never formally put on the market so actual numbers were never made public—is being purchased by the couple for $90 million, far less than the original asking price.

With 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a basketball court, recording studio, spa and paddle tennis court, there is plenty of room for Queen Bey and JAY-Z to raise their kids and keep putting out incredible music.