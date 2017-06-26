Beyoncé Speaks! Protégés Share Her BET Awards Acceptance Speech

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé has kept a low profile in recent weeks, fueling speculation that she’s given birth to twins with husband Jay Z. Beyoncé watchers who tuned into the BET Awards didn’t get any clarity on Bey’s growing family, but she deputized her protégés Chloe x Halle to accept the Viewer’s Choice Award on her behalf. The young artists read a statement from Bey thanking fans, family and business partners—but she stayed mum on the million-dollar question.

“Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade,” her message read. “This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve.”

“Thank you to my mother Tina Knowles Lawson for being my biggest, biggest teacher and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love,” Bey continued.

“To my team at Parkwood, thank you. And thanks to all the fans, my BeyHive, for riding with me. I love and appreciate you. To everyone at the show tonight, you all look so beautiful and at home, thank you and have a wonderful, wonderful night. From, Beyoncé.”

Watch footage from the awards show moment here: