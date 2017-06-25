Future and Kendrick Lamar Perform Fiery ‘Mask Off’ at BET Awards

"Everything's better with Kendrick." June 25, 2017 7:51 PM
By Hayden Wright

During the 2017 BET Awards, Future and Kendrick Lamar joined forces to perform their hit collaboration “Mask Off” on the main stage. Future appeared first wearing a black mask (that inevitably comes off) while masked female dancers performed choreography in a sultry, opulent red room.

Kendrick appeared without a mask, rapping in front of a giant window with flames behind it. The effect coops the rappers up in a dark, sexy mansion while the world burns.

Future and Kendrick met in a black ring of fire to finish the track, getting one of the most enthusiastic crowd reactions of the night. Fans on social media concurred: “Kendrick is forever fire,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said, “Everything’s better with Kendrick.”

