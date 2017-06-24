Kurt Warner Event 6-24-17

The Live Squad and the Relentless team had a blast hanging out with everyone today at University of Phoenix Stadium for the new event created by Kurt Warner, the West Valley Gives Rally! The Live team gave away some tickets to the One Republic concert coming up soon, and the Relentless team even gave away a Devin Booker jersey. There a ton of cool activities including a dunk contest for all ages using a basketball hoop with an automatically adjustable rim!

If you weren’t able to make it out to the event today, you can find all the photos from the day here!