Xzibit Defends Dr. Dre after Chance the Rapper Diss

By Hayden Wright

Chance the Rapper ignited a hip-hop firestorm when he jokingly represented Dr. Dre’s Aftermath label as “Can’t Do Math Entertainment.” Dre’s allies in the rap world have jumped to his defense, including Xzibit. At the premiere of HBO’s The Defiant Ones, which chronicles the relationship between Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine, Xzibit sent a clear message to the legendary MC’s haters.

Related: Chance the Rapper Apologizes to Dr. Dre and Aftermath

“These people dissing Dr. Dre, they need to get off their cell phones for about a week and come back to reality,” said Xzibit. “They have no idea. Do what he did and then talk to me.”

Asked what he misses about previous generations of hip-hop, Xzibit said “the diversity.”

“I miss the willingness to go your own path and be original,” he said. “A lot of what we see today is regurgitated. People are literally naming themselves after each other — just changing a couple letters. It’s exacerbating. As a creative, you want to see things elevate, not digress.”

Chance apologized for the “Can’t Do Math” logo (which appeared during a live concert) yesterday.

“Once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled,” he wrote.