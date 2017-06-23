The-Dream Drops New Track ‘Summer Body’ with Fabolous

By Abby Hassler

The-Dream dropped his brand new single “Summer Body” featuring friend and collaborator Fabolous today (June 23). The track is the lead single off his upcoming sixth studio album.

Related: The-Dream Drops a Surprise Sam Cooke Tribute Album

The song centers around the payoffs to putting in work at the gym during spring to get ready for the summer season with lyrics like, “She put in work for it/ she get to twerk for it/ she had to grind for it.”

The rapper recently sat down with Rap Genius for the first installment of Genius Level, where they dubbed him “the greatest songwriter of our generation.”

Listen to “Summer Body” below.