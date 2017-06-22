J. Cole Announces Second Leg of ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Tour

By Abby Hassler

J. Cole announced the second leg of his 4 Your Eyez Only tour today (June 22).

Anderson .Paak, Bas, Ari Lennox and J.I.D. have been tapped as support. Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation.

Check out Cole’s full tour itinerary below.

7/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

7/9 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

7/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

7/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

7/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

7/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/21 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/5 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum

8/6 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

8/8 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

8/9 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center

8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

8/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

8/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

8/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

8/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

