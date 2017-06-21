Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Having ANOTHER Baby

After the birth of Saint West, Kim Kardashian opened up about how difficult the pregnancy was for her. Specifically saying that she wouldn’t have anymore kids after her second baby…
So it’s a bit of a surprise to hear that the Kardashian-West klan have confirmed they are having another baby. But here’s the CATCH: the family has hired a SURROGATE.
Check out the details courtesy of TMZ:
— $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments
— If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid
— If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000 Kim and Kanye are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.