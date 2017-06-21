Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Members of The Who & More

By Hayden Wright

Last week’s Grenfell Tower fire killed at least 79 people and injured dozens—hitting close to home for British recording artists. So Simon Cowell organized a charity cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” which features more than 50 prominent musicians, as well as survivors of the tragedy.

Related: Adele Offers Support to Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have a sort-of reunion on the record, which includes icons like The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Queen’s Brian May and Nile Rodgers. From the pop world, Cowell also recruited Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Bastille, Rita Ora, Geri Halliwell, Leona Lewis and more.

Proceeds from the single (released by Artists for Grenfell) aid survivors of the blaze.

Listen to “Bridge Over Troubled Water” here.

Here’s a full list of artists on the single.

5 After Midnight

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May – Queen

Carl Barât – The Libertines

Craig David

Deno

Donae’o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sandé

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Halliwell

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones – Stereophonics

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott

Ray BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa

WSTRN