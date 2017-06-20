GCU Banquet with the Morning Mess! 6-20-17

Go ‘lopes! The Morning Mess was at Grand Canyon University to honor kids who were nominated for Student of the week! The winner received a full ride scholarship at GCU!! Every kid nominated for this special award received kind words from teachers and family members, and did not go home empty handed! Each nominee received GCU backpack full of goodies, and prizes that were worth $100! Congrats to all the nominees, and a big congrats to the big winner on their full ride to GCU!

To see the pictures of the nominees, click HERE!