GCU Banquet with the Morning Mess! 6-20-17

June 20, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: full-ride scholarship, GCU, Grand Canyon University, The Morning Mess

Go ‘lopes! The Morning Mess was at Grand Canyon University to honor kids who were nominated for Student of the week! The winner received a full ride scholarship at GCU!! Every kid nominated for this special award received kind words from teachers and family members, and did not go home empty handed! Each nominee received GCU backpack full of goodies, and prizes that were worth $100! Congrats to all the nominees, and a big congrats to the big winner on their full ride to GCU!

To see the pictures of the nominees, click HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live