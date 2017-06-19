Win Tickets to Sound Splash!

June 19, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Bow Wow, Chanel West Coast, DJ Drama, Madeintyo, Raven Felix, sound splash, Ty Dolla $ign

LIVE 101.5 wants to send you and a friend to Sound Splash at the Pressroom, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, MadeInTyo, Chanel West Coast, Raven Felix, DJ Drama, and hosted by Bow Wow!

How to Win

Listen To LIVE this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to The Castles Show on LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Venue: The Pressroom
  • Address: 441 W Madison St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

