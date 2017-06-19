Win Tickets to Sound Splash!

LIVE 101.5 wants to send you and a friend to Sound Splash at the Pressroom, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, MadeInTyo, Chanel West Coast, Raven Felix, DJ Drama, and hosted by Bow Wow!
How to Win
Listen To LIVE this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to The Castles Show on LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, July 1
- Venue: The Pressroom
- Address: 441 W Madison St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more information, click here!