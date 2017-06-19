Win Tickets to Sound Splash!

LIVE 101.5 wants to send you and a friend to Sound Splash at the Pressroom, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, MadeInTyo, Chanel West Coast, Raven Felix, DJ Drama, and hosted by Bow Wow!

How to Win

Listen To LIVE this Monday through Friday!

Listen to The Castles Show on LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, July 1

Venue: The Pressroom

Address: 441 W Madison St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!