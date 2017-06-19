Chance the Rapper, David Crosby Join Forces in New Twitter Campaign

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper and David Crosby have teamed up for a new Twitter commercial. In the one-minute clip, Chance uses the social media platform to take song requests for his set list later that night.

“Pumped for the show tonight. Any requests?” Chance writes on Twitter.

The status update sees a slew of opinions from all walks of life — fans, marching band performers and yes, even David Crosby.

The clip is set to air for the first time tonight on live TV, a representative for Twitter says. It is the first glimpse into a larger campaign set to roll out within the coming months. Future commercials will focus on sports, news and trending topics.