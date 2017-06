Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins have arrived!

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source tells People.

Beyoncé first announced she was pregnant back on February 1 via a fabulous Instagram post, and today Blue Ivy is officially a big sister.

There are no details yet on the sex of the twins or their names.

Congratulations to Bey, Jay and Blue!