Jax Jones has released a new single “Instruction,” which features Demi Lovato and UK rapper¬†Stefflon Don.

“All my ladies, grind to the left, sway to the right,” Lovato sings on the hook. “Drop it down low, take it back high.”

It’s Demi second featured vocal spot this year, this spring she teamed with the Los Angeles DJ trio Cheat Codes for the track “No Promises.”

Check out the new collaborative track below.