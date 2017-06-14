Selena Gomez Goes Blonde for ‘Bad Liar’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez has touted her “intentional, refreshing and moody” new album and its lead single “Bad Liar” is our first taste of things to come. In the video, Gomez signals a dramatic shift in style with a blonde wig.

The famously brunette singer shared an Instagram Live shot where her dark locks are replaced with a shock of gold. The look resembles a Farrah Fawcett “flip” style from the 1970s and her collared yellow shirt gives the same vibe.

The “Bad Liar” video is scheduled to drop on Thursday. See the dramatic new ‘do here: