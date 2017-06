The Morning Mess and the Live 101.5 Entourage partied on the plaza at Talking Stick ResorT Arena for the Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias concert tonight! With DJ Iceman on the one’s and two’s we rocked out and had a salsa dancing competition for tickets to the concert! We also had our own life size cut out of Pitbull himself for everyone to take photos with! Click HERE to see photos from tonight!