Beyoncé in Labor?

By Abby Hassler

Twitter is currently ablaze with fan theories that Beyoncé in currently in labor. While most fans know that Queen Bey and Jay Z should be expecting their twins any day now, The Shade Room shared an anonymous tip alleging the couple was spotted at a Los Angeles Hospital yesterday (June 13).

“Beyonce’s security was seen leaving her Beverly Hills home this morning carrying two baby seats to a hospital in West LA,” the insider confirmed to Hollywood Life . “Bey and Jay’s large security team, including three well-staffed Escalades, are now waiting outside the hospital for the arrival of the twins.”

Since yesterday, multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that there is significant security presence at a L.A. hospital, which further solidifies the labor rumors.

Whether or not she actually is in labor, her supporters are certainly having fun speculating about the possibility.

Check out the fantastic BeyHive responses to the labor rumors below.

Reports are surfacing that @Beyonce could be in labor right now 😭 https://t.co/GteJxtSuI5 —

Juan Hustle (@JuanHustle) June 14, 2017

ppl are saying bey is in labor!!! god bless!!! #BeyHiveSupportsBeyonce https://t.co/bTGECl3p1e —

will see h! (@onairstyles) June 13, 2017

Beyoncé is in labor. the twins are on their way. https://t.co/mmLUfGeKaH —

justin lewis (@justinleewis) June 13, 2017

Beyoncé is in labor which means I'm in labor too sorry I can't study today I gotta lay in bed all day https://t.co/aPvqTzHX8A —

Luke (@LucaIdek) June 13, 2017