Snoop Dogg Give Play-by-Play of Lizard-Escaping Snakes

By Annie Reuter

Snoop Dogg is best known for spitting rhymes over slick beats, and for witty banter with Martha Stewart. He’ll also soon be hosting a revival of The Joker’s Wild. But another sweet gig may soon be in the cards for the rapper. Last night (June 12) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Snoop played host and commentator for an all-reptile edition of the nature program #PlizzanetEarth.

During the two-minute clip Snoop gives a play-by-play commentary about a scene in which an iguana is attacked by several snakes.

“There we go, a cute little lizard,” Snoop remarks when he sees the iguana on screen. “What the hell is going on? He’s being watched.”

Moments later, a nest full of snakes come out of hiding in hopes for some dinner. The iguana is well aware of what is happening and after a few close encounters, he is able to escape. As harrowing as it sounds, Snoop provides humorous, entertaining comments that keep the proceedings light.

“Find it! Find the loophole. Now you gotta find your way to the top of the mountain now, nephew… Reminds me of my homeboys when they running from the police. Clean getaway, baby!”

Watch Snoop Dogg’s #PlizzanetEarth below: